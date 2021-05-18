A St. Martinville homicide suspect was taken into custody at a Lafayette hotel Tuesday morning and now faces a first-degree murder charge in the Sunday shooting of a 39-year-old man, police said.
Joshua Davis, 32, of St. Martinville, was arrested at a Lafayette hotel around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday by St. Martinville Police Department officers with assistance from the Lafayette Police Department, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, Chief Ricky Martin said.
Davis faces one count each of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a firearm in the fatal shooting of Jordan Buillard. Initial bond is expected to be set at $500,000, Martin said.
The shooting happened about noon Sunday outside Buillard’s apartment on Madison Street. Witnesses told police Davis was walking down the street when he stopped briefly to talk with Buillard. Davis then drew a gun and fired three times, striking Buillard twice, before fleeing the scene.
Davis told police in a Tuesday interview that he shot Buillard after he asked to purchase drugs and the 39-year-old refused to sell, Martin said.
The chief applauded the public for providing key information in the case.