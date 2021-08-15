A woman was seriously injured in a Sunday morning shooting in Opelousas, KATC-TV reports.
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said the woman was shot multiple times early Sunday at a home on Convent Street. The victim, who has not been identified, was fighting for her life at a local hospital, although McLendon did not know her exact condition.
Neighbors heard an argument then gunshots, McLendon told KATC.
Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to the shooting. The woman, whose identity has not been released by police yet, was not at the home where the shooting took place when police arrived.
McLendon said officers have reached out to the woman's family in an attempt to speak with her "so we can end this peacefully."
The shooting remains under investigation.