Opelousas man indicted in homicide
A grand jury on Monday indicted an Opelousas man in the January homicide of John O’Neal Jason.
Darrell Young, 32, was charged with second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, a release from the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office said.
in the Jan. 10 shooting death of the 22-year-old.
Police said Jason, 22, suffered a single gunshot wound to the head Jan. 10. His body was found near the railroad tracks on Statesman Road in Opelousas, KATC reported.
Opelousas police reported Young was already in the St. Landry Parish Jail for a Jan. 27 arrest when he was arrested in Jason’s killing. He was also booked on a count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Convicted man accused of attempted murder
A Carencro man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder the same day he pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated assault with a firearm in a separate case.
Brandon Savoy, 26, was arrested Monday and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail after he was sentenced to seven years hard labor in a separate case, according to court records.
He received seven years each for the aggravated criminal damage and aggravated assault counts, to be served concurrently, with credit for time served, a court clerk said.
Savoy was wanted in connection to a domestic disturbance shooting on April 22 in the 1500 block of Louisiana Avenue. The shooting happened inside an apartment about 10:45 p.m., and the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Lafayette police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Another suspect in the case, Shantianna Pierre, 21, was arrested April 24 on a count of attempted second-degree murder, arrest records show.
Both are being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Acadiana High students accused of fight on bus
Two Acadiana High students were arrested Tuesday after a fight broke out when one student boarded her school bus with a knife, officials said.
Lafayette police responded to a report of a fight in the 400 block of Monarch Drive about 6:20 a.m. and arrested two 16-year-olds who were on the bus, Lafayette police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Mona Bernard, risk management director for the Lafayette Parish School System, said the two students, a girl and boy, had an altercation earlier in the week. The girl boarded the bus armed with a knife, and the bus driver quickly disarmed her after noticing the weapon.
No one was injured and there was no threat to the other students on the bus, Bernard said.
“I’m very proud of the bus attendant paying close attention and addressing the situation right away. It’s very important that the responsible adults are being vigilant and act appropriately,” Bernard said.
After the girl was disarmed, the boy reportedly jumped on her, Bernard said.
The girl was arrested on counts of aggravated assault and illegal carrying of a weapon on school property. The boy was arrested on a count of simple battery, Dugas said.
The female student was brought to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Juvenile Assessment Center and the male student was released into his guardian’s custody, the police spokeswoman said.
Bernard said the school system will have additional consequences for the students, the severity of which will depend on several factors including previous infractions. She said she could not comment on the students’ disciplinary records.
“There will be consequences,” Bernard said.