A Port Barre man who coerced a teenage girl to leave the state with him for sex was sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison Friday.
Cory Shane Disotell, 48, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison. He will be under lifetime supervision once he is released from prison and will be required to register as a sex offender. Disotell was sentenced for transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Disotell pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 11 and admitted to U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays that he coerced the 15-year-old child to leave school with him, taking her first to Mississippi before traveling to Colorado, while “engaging in sexual acts along the way,” according to a statement from David C. Joseph, U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.
The teenager was missing from March 28 until April 5, when Disotell was arrested.
Summerhays also ordered Disotell to forfeit the Braztech S41118 .410 caliber shotgun that was seized during his capture in Colorado.
The FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Port Barre Police Department, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office and Durango Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker and Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Myers P. Namie prosecuted the case, Joseph’s release said.