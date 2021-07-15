A Scott bicyclist died after a hit-and-run on Louisiana Highway early Thursday morning, Louisiana State Police said.
Just after midnight, Louisiana State Troop D was notified of a hit-and-run crash on LA Highway 383 near Ikes Road, about three miles west of Kinder. Preliminary investigation revealed that Jamie Fontenot, 44, of Scott, was riding her bicycle south on LA Highway 383 when she was struck by an unknown southbound vehicle, which fled the scene.
Fontenot suffered fatal injuries due to the crash and died at the scene. A toxicology sample was collected from Fontenot and will be submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
Troopers are asking the public for assistance in locating the vehicle and driver involved. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2511.