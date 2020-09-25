Two St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputies were arrested on battery and malfeasance in office charges for beating an inmate at the St. Landry Parish Jail, the sheriff’s office said.
Damian Scott Anderson, 30, of Eunice, and Zachary Joseph Herpin, 39, of Scott, were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of malfeasance in office each, followed by three counts of simple battery for Anderson and two counts of simple battery for Herpin.
The two deputies are accused of punching an inmate in the face while he was in a restraint chair. Herpin is further accused of spraying the inmate with a chemical agent while he was subdued by another deputy and Anderson is accused of slamming his head into a concrete wall en route to a decontamination shower, a statement from St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said.
A use of force complaint was filed against the deputies Sept. 16 and the two men were placed on administrative leave pending investigation. Sheriff’s office detectives assigned to the case determined through video footage the inmate posed “little to no threat to the two officers and received an unlawful use of force,” Thibodeaux’s statement said.
The two men have been terminated.
The sheriff’s office said the video footage depicts the unnamed inmate being placed into a restraint chair by Anderson and Herpin. The inmate was verbally abusive while being restrained and Anderson is shown grabbing the inmate by the neck and yelling at him.
Soon after, as Anderson attempted to remove the restraint straps on the chair, Anderson punched the inmate in the face repeatedly when he continued to be verbally abusive. Video shows Herpin punching the inmate in the face after Anderson, Thibodeaux’s statement said.
About 20 minutes later the inmate escaped from the restraint chair in his cell and punched a third deputy, unnamed in the release, before he was restrained. Video shows Herpin entering the cell and spraying the inmate with a chemical agent though he was already restrained, the sheriff’s office said.
Anderson is then shown returning to the cell to escort the inmate to a shower for decontamination. The deputy slammed the inmate’s head into a concrete wall near the decontamination room while the inmate was handcuffed behind the back, Thibodeaux said.
Detectives determined during each use of force the inmate was not a threat or was already sufficiently subdued, the statement said.
“Anytime any officer uses unnecessary force to restrain an arrestee or inmate in custody, they will be investigated and the correct disciplinary action will be administered,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
“I am very disappointed that two of my own correctional officers used an unlawful use of force. We train our officers on the proper use of force, de-escalation techniques and voice command controls,” he said.