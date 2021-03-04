sirens stock police lights

File photo

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two Kaplan police officers shot a man armed with lawnmower blades after he confronted them.

The man, Larry Litwiler Jr., was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say officers from the Kaplan Police Department were responding to a call at 2705 N. Herpin Street around 10:30 p.m. where they found Litwiler Jr. damaging vehicles at the home with two lawnmower blades. This was the second time police had responded to a call at the home.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

EMAIL JULIA GUILBEAU AT JGUILBEAU@THEADVOCATE.COM OR FOLLOW HER ON TWITTER, @JULIAGUILBEAU.

View comments