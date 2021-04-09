The Opelousas Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a shooting that injured two men on West Park Avenue Friday.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Park Avenue. The two victims were sitting inside a vehicle outside a resident when they were shot; one suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand and was treated and released at a local hospital, while the second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest area and remained hospitalized Friday afternoon in serious condition, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Surveillance video captured a suspect vehicle involved in the shooting. Guidry described the vehicle as an older model white or light colored truck, possibly a Chevy Avalanche.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or leave a tip at crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.