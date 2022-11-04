A Ville Platte man was killed after his vehicle overturned and struck a utility pole while fleeing from police Thursday night.
The chase began when a Ville Platte Police Department officer attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims around 10:30 p.m. The owner of the vehicle had reported the vehicle was being used without permission. When the officer initiated a traffic stop, Sims fled, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Sims was driving at a high speed and lost control of the Camry in a curve on La. 10 and ran off the road near Pelican Road. The Camry overturned several times, then struck a utility pole.
The 41-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office. Investigators were unable to collect toxicology samples for analysis because of the severity of Sims’ injuries, Gossen said.
The crash remains under investigation.