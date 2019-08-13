A 21-year-old Carencro man has died from injuries sustained in a car crash in St. Landry Parish two weeks ago.
Colby Deemer died Tuesday after suffering critical injuries in the July 30 crash. The collision happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of La. 761 and La. 343, also known as Bosco Highway, according to a release from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen.
The crash happened when Deemer failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into oncoming traffic on Bosco Highway. The 2016 Toyota Camry he was driving was struck by a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Jason Esta, the release said.
Deemer was wearing a seat belt but sustained critical injuries and was taken to Lafayette General Medical Center, where he later died. Esta was also wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.
Impairment is unknown and the accident remains under investigation, the release said.