The private worker who died Wednesday while cutting a tree in South City Park was a man named Kevin Thomas, Opelousas police said to The Acadiana Advocate. Thomas fell from a ducker truck, according to the police. He died shortly after he arrived at a local hospital as a result of the injuries, police said.
The accident occurred on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. Co-workers told News 10 that the man, a private worker, fell at least 50 feet from a bucket.
An investigation to determine the dynamics of the accident is still ongoing, police said.