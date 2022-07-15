AC.crimestats.01.020420

Crime scene tape remains in a playground area at St. Anthony Park following an overnight fatal shooting Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Lafayette, La.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

The private worker who died Wednesday while cutting a tree in South City Park was a man named Kevin Thomas, Opelousas police said to The Acadiana Advocate. Thomas fell from a ducker truck, according to the police. He died shortly after he arrived at a local hospital as a result of the injuries, police said.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. Co-workers told News 10 that the man, a private worker, fell at least 50 feet from a bucket.

An investigation to determine the dynamics of the accident is still ongoing, police said.

