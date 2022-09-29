The Lafayette man who used a dating app to lure a gay man to a secluded home and attempted to murder and dismember him pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge as part of a deal with federal prosecutors on Thursday.
Chance Seneca, 21, of Lafayette, pleaded guilty to a count of kidnapping before U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays.
In exchange, additional charges of kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, hate crime with attempt to kill, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and obstruction by destruction of records were dismissed.
Seneca faces up to life in prison on the kidnapping charge, and his sentence could be enhanced if the sentencing judge finds “beyond a reasonable doubt that [Seneca] intentionally selected the victim because of the victim’s actual or perceived gender or sexual orientation,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana said in a statement.
His sentencing is Jan. 25.
The 21-year-old admitted in his plea that he used Grindr to connect with the victim, Holden White, and on June 20, 2020 he picked White up and drove him to his father’s home in the 400 block of Maryview Farm Road, which he knew would be unoccupied.
Seneca told investigators he convinced White to put on handcuffs by “proposing a sexual encounter” -- aided by a gun put to White’s back and the command that “he could ‘do this the easy way or the hard way,’” which Seneca said was meant as a “dark joke,” a federal affidavit said.
He then attempted to murder and dismember White by strangling him, striking him over the head, slicing his wrists down to the bone and stabbing him in the neck. While White was incapacitated, Seneca called and reported the incident to 911 – in what he later claimed was an attempt to be committed to a mental institution.
In his plea, Seneca acknowledged his “homicidal urges” and said he “planned to continue murdering until he was caught or killed,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office release said.
The 21-year-old had targeted two other men before eventually brutalizing White.
“The actions and intentions of the defendant in this case were shocking. The internet should be accessible and safe for all Americans, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation. The Justice Department will continue to identify and hold accountable anyone who uses online spaces as a means to terrorize or abuse others,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement.
Seneca faces a parallel state prosecution. Assistant district attorney Don Knecht said the state coordinated with the federal government on their case, and a plea in state court is expected “pretty shortly.” An exact date has not been set, but it’s probable it’ll be before Seneca’s next scheduled court appearance on Jan. 23, he said.
Though he couldn’t provide specifics about the negotiations, Knecht said the state’s agreement is similar to what Seneca worked out with federal prosecutors.
“I don’t want to let the proverbial cat out of the bag and ruin anything, but everything has been discussed while working with federal authorities and the victim,” he said.
Seneca’s state charges are attempted second-degree murder and committing a hate crime, per court records.