An Opelousas man has been booked on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a September shooting, according to the Opelousas Police Department.
Police say 20-year-old Keith Anthony Eli, II, was arrested and booked in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred off Creswell Lane in the Vista Village Shopping Center in Opelousas.
The driver, Taylor Joubert of Opelousas, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 17-year-old has previously been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in that case.