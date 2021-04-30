CrimeSceneStockImage.040319
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

A 19-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in Eunice, the Eunice Police Department said.

Bryson Poullard, of Eunice, was arrested on a count of principal to attempted first-degree murder after a man was shot near the intersection of South Second Street and West Maple Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Thursday. The victim was taken to a Lafayette hospital and was in unknown condition as of Thursday night, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement.

Poullard was arrested with the assistance of the Eunice City Marshal’s Office. The police suspect narcotics were involved in the shooting, and more arrests are expected, Fontenot said.

