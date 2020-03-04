A Lafayette man was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Beggs.
Edward Joshua Guidry, 30, was killed when his 2012 Toyota RAV4 ran off the roadway while traveling south on La. 182 and overturned, becoming partially submerged upside down in Bayou Bouef. Guidry was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Guidry was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. It’s unknown if Guidry was impaired at the time of the crash, but toxicology samples were taken, Gossen said.