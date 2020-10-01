The Lafayette Police Department is searching for a teenager who escaped from Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.
Police are actively searching for 17-year-old Rahiem Isadore, according to a statement from LPD spokesperson Wayne Griffin.
Police say Isadore escaped Wednesday night from the detention center, where he was being held for two separate counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Isadore is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and white pants.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.