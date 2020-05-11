Lafayette Police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone during an argument Saturday evening.
Chad Credeur is wanted on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder, according to a statement from the department.
The warrant is related to a shooting about 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Lourdes St.
Credeur and another man were having a verbal altercation, officers said. When the altercation escalated, Credeur allegedly produced a handgun and shot the other man in the stomach. The victim is recovering at a local hospital.