The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting near Eunice.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bradley Street just outside the city of Eunice, according to a statement from Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.
Deputies assisted by the Eunice Police Department as well as the Eunice Fire Department arrived on the scene and located 36-year-old Clarence Mitchell suffering from gunshot wounds. Mitchell was shot while in his vehicle, KATC reports.
Mitchell was transported to an area hospital and later airlifted to another local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Anyone with information on this please call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile device. All tips are confidential.