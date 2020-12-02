A man was shot during a break-in at a residence on Gilman Road, police say.
The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 300 block of West Gilman Road. The home’s resident and the home invader struggled and the burglar was shot in the abdomen. The homeowner was providing first aid to the injured man when police arrived. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
The homeowner was questioned by police and declined to press charges against the burglar, he said.