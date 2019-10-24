A Rayne man wanted in connection with two separate attempted-murder incidents is in custody.
Paul Wheeler Sr., 31, was transferred Wednesday from the Harris County Detention Center in Houston to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office jail. He was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and a bench warrant.
His bond was set at $300,000, according to online jail records.
Authorities believe Wheeler was the alleged shooter in two separate and unrelated attempted murder cases from Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 and has evaded law enforcement since those dates, according to a Facebook pWASost from the Rayne Police Department.
The Houston Police Department and U.S. Marshal’s Violent Crime Task Force assisted in Wheeler’s arrest.
Wheeler is accused of shooting at two people near the intersection of North Bradford Street and East A School Street in Rayne on Nov. 9. Police said the shooting stemmed from a prior disturbance, KATC reported.
The Nov. 8 shooting occurred on Ann Drive, police said.