A suspect wanted on charges in a Broussard armed robbery and separate attempted murder case was arrested Thursday.
Joseph Devontie Jackson III, 24, was arrested by the Broussard Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on counts of armed robbery, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Thursday, Broussard Police spokesperson Captain Zac Gerard said in a statement.
The charges stem from a June 23 armed robbery, Oct. 25 attempted murder and a Sept. 24, 2020 incident.
Jackson was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. His combined bond is currently $145,000, according to online booking records.