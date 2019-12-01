A Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputy suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon while pursuing an escaped juvenile, Drew David, public information officer, said.
Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Vermilion Parish deputies attempted a traffic stop on a juvenile who escaped custody last week, David said in a news release. During the attempted traffic stop, the juvenile fled in a vehicle. Vermilion Parish deputies with assistance from the Abbeville Police Department pursued the suspect from La. 167 to La. 14 westbound.
The juvenile suspect slammed his vehicle into a deputy's unit, then fled on foot, David said. He was captured in a short time and was taken into custody along with a female passenger. The suspect was taken to a hospital as a precaution, he said.
The deputy sustained serious injuries and was awaiting Air Med transport to a hospital, David wrote.