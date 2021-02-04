A 64-year-old woman was killed after she was ejected from her vehicle in a Thursday morning crash in St. Martin Parish.
Karlina F. Rosella, of New Iberia, was killed after her 2008 Kia Amanti ran off the road into a median, struck a curb and overturned after becoming airborne. Rosella was driving west on U.S. 90 near Le Triomphe Parkway when the crash happened around 5:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Rosella was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis, the statement said.