A 21-year-old man wanted in a Thursday shooting at the Moss Street Housing Development is in custody.
Joseph Broussard Jr., of Lafayette, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder Friday. His bond has been set at $150,000 for both charges, according to online booking records. Broussard surrendered to police around 8:15 p.m. after investigators received a tip on his location, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
Broussard is accused of shooting a male and female at the Moss Street Housing Development around 10:30 a.m. Thursday after an argument. The two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believed Broussard was hiding inside a residence at the complex and engaged in a standoff for roughly three hours. They discovered Broussard had fled the scene after ripping down the door of a unit with a battering ram and sweeping the building with a robot system and K-9 officer.