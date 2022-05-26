One man was arrested after an investigation into mail theft at Lafayette post offices found over $600,000 had been stolen through the cashing of fraudulent checks in a check washing scheme.
Beau Alexander Lafleur, 27, was arrested on 19 counts of monetary instrument abuse, 15 counts of theft, 14 counts of forgery, two counts of identity theft and a count each of bank fraud and illegal carrying of a weapon, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Lafleur was arrested as part of a three-month investigation into fraudulent checks.
Officers conducted an operation Thursday at 2:30 a.m. at postal drop boxes on Coolidge Street near Travis Street, down the street from the post office at 1031 Coolidge Street. Officers stopped a suspect vehicle and found Lafleur inside with several pieces of mail stolen from the drop boxes.
The accused was also found in possession of a United States Postal Service key, Green said.
The sergeant said Lafleur is accused of stealing the mail from blue, public mail drop boxes in town and taking checks, intended for things like paying bills, and “washing” the checks. Lafleur or others would remove information like the name of the individual or company the check was made out to and the amount. Then, the checks could be used or sold, with the ability to make the check out to someone new for a new amount.
Green said the amount of money stolen in the scheme is estimated at $600,000, but is expected to increase as more victims come forward. In her statement, the sergeant said additional arrests in the case are possible.
Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of mail fraud is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department.