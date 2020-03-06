A Ville Platte man has been arrested, accused of following a vehicle and shooting the person in the back, KATC reports.
Deputies received a call Tuesday from a man stating that he had been followed from his home in Evangeline Parish and someone as shooting at him, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. The victim said he was shot in the back and believed that the person in the vehicle was 31-year-old Christopher Stephen Mayeaux, deputies said.
After being shot, the victim pulled over on Highway 29 and waited for an ambulance. He was then transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment.
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation, attempting to speak with Mayeaux at his home in Evangeline Parish.
“Mr. Mayeaux would not exit his residence nor would he comply with any verbal instruction by law enforcement officers at the scene. A warrant was then issued for his arrest," Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said.
Mayeaux was arrested Wednesday in Ville Platte.