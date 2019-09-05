A 20-year-old Lafayette man was shot and killed on Edison Street Wednesday afternoon and residents are grappling with the violence that occurred in broad daylight.
The victim, identified by police as Tiage Montrell Hudson, was shot multiple times in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Edison Street between Celeste and Jack streets. Police arrived at 4:40 p.m., less than an hour before a novena mass began at St. Anthony Catholic Church several dozen yards away. Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers and crime scene technicians worked the scene for several hours. At least three vehicles filled the home’s driveway and evidence markers were laid out at the end of the drive as officers photographed the scene.
Before Hudson’s body was taken away, officers set up a privacy screen to shield him from the dozens of neighbors, relatives and friends who gathered outside the crime scene tape after news of the shooting spread.
No arrests have been made in the case. Police believe a white SUV spotted leaving the scene may be connected to the shooting, according to a release from Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. No information was available about the SUV’s make and model.
Katina Joseph, 46, walked several blocks from her home on Hellen Street to bear witness to the tragedy Wednesday. Joseph said she received a call from a friend Wednesday afternoon concerned about her 16-year-old son’s safety after the shooting happened in Joseph’s neighborhood.
Joseph said she suspected something was wrong after seeing police units drive slowly down her street. After ensuring her family’s safety, Joseph gathered to speak with fellow residents outside and learned the victim was related to her neighbors.
“Someone has lost their child — because what? When the person that did it could have just walked away. You’re going to do fair time for killing an innocent person, for what?” she said.
Joseph and others gathered at the scene lamented what they fear is continual violence in the community. “The guns have to go,” she said.
Wednesday’s killing was the third fatal shooting on Edison Street in the past six months.
In May, a 13-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Michael Thomas at St. Anthony Park. Officers arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Edison Street around 11:15 p.m. and found Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound; he later died at a local hospital.
The 13-year-old was also arrested on several weapons charges, including possession of a stolen firearm, and the 16-year-old was arrested on a couple drug charges.
In May, Ernest J. White III was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the March slaying of his father, Ernest J. White, Jr., 68, who was shot and killed in the 400 block of Edison Street on a Sunday afternoon. White was also arrested on weapons charges in the case.
After Wednesday’s tragedy, Joseph said the community needs to come together, learn to resolve their issues without violence and turn to prayer. She said she’ll be praying for the families impacted by Hudson’s homicide.
“It’s just heartbreaking to hear someone lost their family member, because what if it was one of mine?” she said. “My condolences go out to the people who are experiencing this.”
Anyone with information on Tiage Hudson’s homicide is encouraged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.