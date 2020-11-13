The suspect in a Breaux Bridge shooting that killed one person and injured two others has been arrested on charges in the case.
Nathan Simon, 31, was arrested on a count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Simon was initially arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting after turning himself over to police, a statement from Breaux Bridge Police spokesperson Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais said in a statement.
The shooting happened at a residence in the 600 block of Velma Circle on Monday. Roxanne Hawthorne, 53, was killed while a 33-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the statement said.