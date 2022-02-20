A man was shot Sunday morning on South Buchanan Street, Lafayette police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1:25 a.m. in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street, according to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department.
A man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.
Several men had been involved in an altercation before one pulled out a handgun, fired a single shot and struck the man, investigators said.
The shooter fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.