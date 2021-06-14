Jeanerette's former mayor has bonded out of jail after posting a $25,000 bond, KATC-TV reported
Aprill Foulcard, former mayor of Jeanerette who is facing Medicaid fraud charges in Baton Rouge, and malfeasance charges in Iberia Parish, has been arrested for a third time.
Records at the Iberia Parish jail show Foulcard was booked Saturday by the New Iberia Police Department for theft between $5,000 and $25,000 and bank fraud, a spokeswoman said.
Police say Foulcard went to a financial institution and requested nearly $10,000 in U.S. currency be transferred to her bank account from an individual’s account that had not authorized Foulcard to do so.
In March 2020, Foulcard was booked on five counts of malfeasance in office. Those charges were related to past audits of the city, state police said at the time. According to the initial complaint provided by Louisiana State Police, investigators began looking into Foulcard on May 2019 following the results of an audit.
During Foulcard's term as mayor, the city's auditors were unable to conduct an audit for three years because the city's records were in disarray. In March 2018, after those three years, the state Legislative Auditor's committee appointed a fiscal administrator to take over the operations of the city.
That year, auditors were able to compile a financial report. Among the findings were unpaid utility bills, so many that collecting them would cover operating costs for the utility and around $275,000 in delinquent property taxes.
In April 2018, Foulcard, her brother, Berwick Francis, and other family members were indicted in a Baton Rouge court for racketeering and Medicaid fraud. The family company, JABA Enterprises, was also named in the indictment.
The indictments were expected, following investigations by the state Department of Health into JABA Enterprises. She was indicted for racketeering, conspiracy, fraud, falsifying public records and money laundering, among other charges, in that case.