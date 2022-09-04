Lafayette police are investigating gunshots fired near Doucet Road and Johnston Street Saturday after an altercation that started at the Grand Theater.
At 9:17 p.m. Saturday police responded to call about a disturbance at the Grand Theater, according to a state from Lafayette Police Department. While police dealt with a large crowd, a verbal altercation erupted between a group of juveniles and the occupant of an SUV, according to police.
The SUV fled onto Doucet Road heading toward Johnston Street and the juveniles ran after it. Gun shots were fired around the same time. Officers canvassed the area and found casings in the roadway of the 100 block of Doucet Road, according to police.
There were no injuries reported.