A Lafayette man was arrested Sunday night on several charges, accused of shooting up a car and violating a protective order, KATC reports.
Court records show he's facing multiple charges for several domestic violence incidents involving women and cars.
Torian Leblanc, 24, was booked with aggravated assault, two counts aggravated criminal damage to property and violation of a protective order.
Police were called to a business in the 3100 block of Johnston Street at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, to a report of a man shooting a gun in the parking lot.
Leblanc remained in LPCC this morning with bond set at $17,500 on the assault and damage to property charges; no bond has been set for the protective order violation.
Court records show that Leblanc was formally charged in a similar incident six months ago.