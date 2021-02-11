The Lafayette man who participated in the Jan. 6 riot inside the U.S. Capitol is facing two additional federal charges.
Vaughn Gordon, who has publicly admitted being part of the mob that stormed the capitol building, is now facing four charges:
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building
- Disorderly conduct within a restricted building
- Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building
- Parading demonstrating or picketing in capitol building
The combined maximum prison sentence for those charges is three years. The charges related to violent entry and disorderly conduct were added Tuesday, after the case moved from the Western District of Louisiana to the federal court in Washington, D.C.
Gordon also participated in a protest outside the Louisiana State Capitol on Jan. 9, and he told the crowd that he had entered the U.S. Capitol with a crowd of supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The rioters aimed to disrupt certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election.
“You’re looking at what by mandate is a felon because I entered the Capitol during the riot,” Gordon told the crowd. “I say ‘riot’ because that’s what it was.”
Facebook posts, a story in The Advocate and a witness were used by the FBI to identify Vaughn as one of the participants in the Jan. 6 riot.
An FBI agent, Andrew Berger, cited Gordon’s comment at the Louisiana protest as well as Gordon’s social media posts from inside the U.S. Capitol in a statement of facts.
Berger wrote that on Jan. 6 photographs posted on a Facebook page for a Vaughn Gordon appear to have been taken inside the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Berger was unable to access the photos, he wrote, but someone captured them and provided them to law enforcement.
The selfie photos show Gordon outside the Capitol wearing goggles and inside the Capitol with the goggles around his neck. He was wearing a backward cap bearing USA with the caption, "Live inside the Congress building. It was worth the tear gas," the affidavit states.
Gordon was initially booked on Jan. 14 and released on personal recognizance.
Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this report