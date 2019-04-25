10 arrested in Eunice early morning raids
Ten people were arrested Thursday following investigations into shootings in Eunice.
The Eunice Police Department says executed search warrants about 6 a.m. at two locations in the city. The residences were on Townhome Drive and at South Mallet and North Streets.
Police Chief Randy Fontenot says that the occupants of the home were found sleeping with guns nearby.
Numerous firearms were taken from the homes, including an SKS 7.62 mm semi-automatic rifle, .40 caliber and 9mm Glock handguns, snubnose .38 caliber revolver, M-11 Semi-auto 9mm handgun, 20 gauge shotgun and a Savage .270 cal rifle.
According to Fontenot, the M-11 9mm was reported stolen in Pennsylvania
Officers also allegedly seized 260 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia along with other evidence.
The following were arrested as a result of the early morning raids:
Demarquis Robinson, 24, of Eunice was arrested on two counts of attempted second degree murder, three counts of assault by drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property.
Damar Robinson, 25, of Eunice was arrested on possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of stolen firearms and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of person under 17.
Michelle Diggles, 22, of Texas, was arrested on possession of marijuana, less than 14 grams.
Brandon Robinson, 21, of Eunice was arrested on possession of marijuana, less than 14 grams.
Charles Wesley, Jr., 27, of Eunice was arrested on possession of marijuana, less than 14 grams.
Darius Bazile, 22, of Eunice, was arrested on possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute over 14 grams, possession of a weapon in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, and bench warrant and bond forfeiture warrant for St. Landry Parish.
Delridge Robinson, 23, of Eunice, was arrested on possession with intent to distribute marijuana, less than 2-1/2 lbs., illegal carrying of weapon and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.
Rondeshea Washington, 22, of Eunice, was arrested on possession of marijuana, less than 14 grams.
Thelma Guillory, 19, of Eunice, was arrested on possession with intent to distribute marijuana, less than 2-1/2 lbs., and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.
Alexander Thomas, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested on possession of marijuana, less than 14 grams, and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of person under 17.