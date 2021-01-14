A Breaux Bridge man was arrested Thursday on cruelty to a juvenile after an infant was treated for broken bones at a St. Martin Parish hospital.
Cole Horton, 25, was booked on a count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a potential infant abuse case on Christmas Day. Investigators and medical professionals at an area hospital determined the infant sustained several broken bones, a statement from St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said.
Horton was arrested Thursday and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail. His bond was not set as of Thursday evening.