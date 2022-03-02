An Arnaudville woman arrested on her third DUI in six weeks after driving onto an elementary school campus in Eunice has pleaded guilty in the case.
Skyla Briley, 29, pleaded guilty on Feb. 23 to first-offense driving while intoxicated before Judge M. Terrance Hoychick in Eunice City Court. Briley was sentenced to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, the maximum punishment for a first offense, according to Louisiana law.
Briley was arrested Feb. 21 after driving onto the campus of St. Edmund Catholic School’s elementary campus in Eunice.
Officers determined Briley left North Third Street, entered a parking lot between the school and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church’s rectory, crossed a walkway between the school building and the cafeteria and came to rest just inside the school’s playground, which was student-free.
When Briley submitted to a breathalyzer test her blood-alcohol concentration was .295 percent, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent is presumptive evidence of drunken driving in Louisiana for those 21 and older.
While considered a first offense, this was not Briley’s first drunken driving arrest, officials said.
The Arnaudville resident was arrested for drunken driving by Louisiana State Police on Jan. 8 in St. Landry Parish and Feb. 12 in Leonville by the Leonville Police Department.
Each offense was considered a “first offense” because the charge hinges on previous convictions, not prior arrests, St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre said.
Pitre said his office will be prosecuting Briley on her other drunken driving arrests and they are working to have Briley’s bond revoked in both cases so she cannot hit the road again once released from her current sentence.
The district attorney said Briley requested rehabilitation help during her appearance in Eunice City Court. St. Landry does offer a sobriety court program, but whether Briley will be a candidate for the program is yet to be determined. Pitre said his focus is keeping the public safe.
“My main concern is getting her off the street for a long time,” he said.
A conviction for second-offense driving while intoxicated carries a jail sentence up to six months and a fine of up to $1,000. A conviction for third-offense driving while intoxicated carries a jail sentence up to five years and a fine of $2,000, per Louisiana law.