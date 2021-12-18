Three siblings were killed after their SUV collided head-on with a driver traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 49 in St. Landry Parish Friday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday on I-49 near La. 29 in St. Landry Parish.

Lindy Rae Simmons, 20, of Jeanerette, was driving a 2017 Cadillac XT5 SUV south when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by 54-year-old John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia, who was driving in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.

Lundy was pronounced dead at the scene; it is unknown whether he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Lindy Simmons, who was restrained, was also pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Kamryn Simmons, 14, and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons, both of Jeanerette, were both transported to area hospitals but died of their injuries. The three Simmons victims killed in the crash were identified as siblings by friends and family members in tribute posts on Facebook.

Two additional passengers in the SUV were transported to area hospitals and remain in critical condition, Gossen said.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending. The crash remains under investigation, the release said.

Troopers are cautioning the members of the public to always wear their seatbelt and never drive while distracted, tired or under the influence.

“In one night the lives of several families have changed forever due to preventable circumstances,” the statement said.