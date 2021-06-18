The Lafayette Police Department say there’s no evidence of foul play after a man’s body was discovered on Jeffrey Drive Friday morning.
Lafayette officers were called to the 200 block of Jeffrey Drive after a man’s body was discovered outside around 5:50 a.m. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said initial evidence pointed to the man suffering a medical emergency, but the department is waiting on assessment from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office to confirm.
The man’s identity had not been released by law enforcement as of Friday afternoon.