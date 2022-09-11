A fire on South Magnolia Street left the inside of a house destroyed, according to Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit.
Firefighters responded to a house fire at 3:11 a.m. in the 100 block of South Magnolia Street, according to the fire chief.
When firefighters arrived, flames were venting through the roof. They battled the fire for about 30 minutes, according to the fire chief.
Firefighters searched the house and discovered one person lived there but was not home, according to the fire chief.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. If you have any information, contact the fire department at 337-291-8716.