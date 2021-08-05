Dean-O’s Pizza South at 2312 Kaliste Saloom Road is closed after an overnight fire caused damage to the kitchen, bathroom and ceiling of the restaurant.
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to the restaurant around 1:10 a.m. Thursday after a Lafayette Police Department officer reported smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant after answering an alarm call at the business. The restaurant was closed and no employees were present when firefighters arrived on scene, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Firefighters forced entry into the restaurant and found the fire centered around a bathroom near the kitchen. The flames were spreading into the open space above the suspended ceiling. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes, but the bathroom, kitchen and ceiling area suffered fire damage. The seating area also sustained some smoke damage, he said.
Investigators determined the fire was caused after a janitorial crew discarded smoldering material in the bathroom trash can, which caught fire. The fire was ruled an accident, Trahan said.