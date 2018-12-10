A St. Landry priest accused of sexually assaulting a teenager has now been formally charged, court records show.

Michael Guidry, who most recently was pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow, was arrested in June after a deacon’s son came forward to allege the priest had given him alcohol and molested him.

A bill of information was filed last week, formally charging Guidry with molestation of a juvenile, court records show.

At the time of his arrest, deputies told KATC that the priest had confessed.

Guidry was pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow from 2006-2008, according to the Official Catholic Directory. He also served at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Iberia from 1999-2004, St. Joseph Church in Patterson from 1990-1997, St. Anthony Church in Krotz Springs in 1989 and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Church Point in 1988.

The victim and his parents sued Guidry and the diocese in August, claiming that a diocesan official said they would discontinue therapy for the victim and his family should they file suit. The family’s attorney also provided a letter from the diocese acknowledging there was a luncheon held in honor Guidry after the allegations were reported.

