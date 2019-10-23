Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a string of recent church vandalisms in Crowley.
Anyone with information about any of the five cases of vandalism at churches in the west region of the city is urged to call 337-789-TIPS. Information can also be provided anonymously through the P3 smartphone app.
Five Crowley churches have been vandalized since July.
All of the targeted churches had either a window or glass door broken with a heavy object — a brick, piece of concrete or padlock — during the quiet, overnight hours. Each of the churches is located in a section of the city that's predominantly occupied by African Americans. Three of the five vandalized churches are historically black.
The person or people responsible could be charged with a hate crime, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.
"The reason we're saying it's a hate crime is because we've got churches in all sections of our city, and this is the only section that's getting hit," Broussard said Monday. "And, of course, in the wake of all of the burnings in St. Landry Parish, we're taking all of this very seriously."
Three historically African American Baptist churches were burned to the ground earlier this year in St. Landry Parish. Holden Matthews is accused of setting fire to the churches between March 26 and April 4. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2020.
Broussard said that even if racial motivation is ruled out in the vandalism case, the person or people responsible will be charged with hate crimes because churches have been the targets of the vandalism.
"We cannot say they're racially motivated," he said. "But we can't say it's not racially motivated, either."
Authorities believe the same person or group is responsible for all five of the vandalism incidents, which were reported Monday at Jerusalem Baptist Church, last week at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and First Church of the Nazarene, Oct. 11 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, and in early July at First Lutheran Church.
Police will be turning over the case to federal authorities within a week or two because the vandalism incidents are happening more frequently and seem to be linked, according to Broussard.