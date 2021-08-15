Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening, KATC-TV reports.
Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department, told KATC that a 33-year-old male victim was dropped off at a hospital at around 7:18 p.m. Friday suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The location of the shooting is still unknown, Dugas said. It has been reported that the shooting may have happened on Eighth Street in Lafayette, but Dugas could not confirm that location.
The victim is not providing much information, Dugas said.
Lafayette Police will update as more information becomes available.