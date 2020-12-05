A St. Martinville motorcyclist died Friday after crashing into a stopped school bus in Iberia Parish.
Shane Lacour, 45, was driving east on La. 182 on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into the rear of a 2018 Bluebird school bus around 4 p.m. The bus, driven by 81-year-old Maudry Kennedy, had turned left from La. 182 onto La. 88 and stopped before crossing railroad tracks, which is required by state law, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
The rear of the bus was still jutting into the intersection of the two state highways and Lacour collided with the bus. He was wearing an approved safety helmet but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Gossen said.
Kennedy was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. The three children on the bus at the time of the crash were also uninjured. Kennedy showed no signs of impairment but submitted a voluntary breath sample which showed no signs of alcohol in her system, the release said.
A toxicology sample was also collected from Lacour. The crash remains under investigation.