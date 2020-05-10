A man died Saturday night as a result of a shooting on Silver Street in New Iberia, police told KATC-TV.
Police were called to the 400 block of Silver Street at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a spokesman said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Two children who live near where the shooting took place were also injured by stray bullets that went into their home, a police spokesperson said.
Family members took the children to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The children are 6 and 13, family members told the TV station, and both have since been released from the hospital.
New Iberia Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.