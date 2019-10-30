Rayne police officers arrested a fifth suspect in a shooting near the Rayne High School football stadium following the team’s match up with Eunice High School on Oct. 11.
Don’Tray Deshawn Miller, 18, of Crowley, was booked Wednesday on counts of attempted second-degree murder, unlawful interruption of the operation of a school and unlawful carrying of a firearm at a school function for his suspected involvement in the shooting, a Rayne Police statement said.
Miller was booked into the Acadia Parish jail on a $310,000 bond.
Gunshots were reported about 9:41 p.m. on Stadium Drive near Rayne High’s campus just as the Rayne vs. Eunice football game was concluding. Several vehicles in the stadium parking lot were struck, and witnesses reported taking cover under the stadium bleachers and stands when the gunfire ran out, KATC-TV reported. No one was injured.
Soon after, officers received a call that a victim was shot on the corner of Lyman Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and was receiving treatment at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.
Four others have also been booked in the shootings.
Darrell Nickerson, of Rayne, was arrested Oct. 12 on counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a weapon, carrying a firearm at a school and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.
Aaron Redeaux, 19, was arrested Oct. 14 on a count of attempted second-degree murder, Rayne Police said in a Facebook post.
A 15-year-old male was arrested Oct. 14 and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center. Rayne Police officers believe the juvenile shot at individuals both near the Rayne High football game and on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Christian Robinson, 21, of Rayne, was booked Oct. 16 on counts of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and possession of a stolen firearm. Robinson is accused of attempting to cover up the shooting, Rayne Police said in a Facebook post.
Robinson was also booked on drug counts after officers found methamphetamine in his possession at the time of his arrest, police said.