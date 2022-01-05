Scammers posing as Vermilion Parish Sheriff Deputies are using a Bitcoin machine to steal money from victims by phone, sheriff office spokesperson Eddie Langlinais said Wednesday.

The scammer usually advises the victim, who may be a sex offender, that they are an employee of the sheriff's office and that the VPSO has a warrant for his or her arrest for allegedly failing to update their registration. The victim is advised that the warrant can be paid by purchasing gift cards through a website named Jpay.

"Although these scammers are good at what they do, no law enforcement agency uses Bitcoins, therefore no law enforcement will advise you to deposit money into a Bitcoin machine," Langlinais in a news release. "Nor will any law enforcement agency advise you to get gift cards to pay a fine or warrant."

Old Dat Dog building downtown sold for $1.645 million; See what owners have lined up for it A group of investors led by real estate developer Ravi Daggula closed on the purchase of the old Dat Dog building in downtown Lafayette and co…

According to the information collected by the sheriff's office, the scammer stays on the phone with the victim while the victim is purchasing the gift cards and immediately calls back if they get disconnected.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Once the cards are purchased, a female gets on the phone to receive the numbers of those cards. When the process is completed, the victim is told that another state warrant for failure to appear is on file. The scammer usually urges the victim to use the Bitcoin machine in Delcambre.

The Acadiana region is not new to phone and online scams. Last year, in February, Lafayette and Vermilion sheriff's offices warned citizens of a scam in which the scammer was posing as a member of local law enforcement. In that case, the scammer claimed to have a warrant for the recipient’s arrest, demanding money in exchange for resolving it.

Expert panel sees more local recovery in 2022, but inflation, COVID pose challenges Lafayette fared well enough in a COVID-19 affected economy in 2021, recovering half of jobs that were lost here the previous year and creating…

In April 2020, amid COVID-19's first wave, other scammers were posing as IRS agents and contacting the public in Vermilion Parish by phone or email, informing them that their personal and bank information is needed to get the first $1,200 stimulus check.

"Be safe and vigilant, and don't ever give out any of your personal information, such as Social Security Number or Banking Account information, to anyone through email, social media, or over the phone," Langlinais said.