A pedestrian was killed on the Interstate 49 Frontage Road near Turf Lane in St. Landry Parish Saturday evening, Louisiana State Police said in a statement. 

The man, whose identity has not been released, was waking north in the southbound lane of Frontage Road just before 7 p.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Cherolet Tahoe, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It is unclear if the man was impaired but a toxicology sample was taken as a part of the investigation. 

The driver of the Tahoe submitted a breath sample that indicated no presence of alcohol. He was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries. 

The fatality remains under investigation.  

