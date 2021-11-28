A pedestrian was killed on the Interstate 49 Frontage Road near Turf Lane in St. Landry Parish Saturday evening, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was waking north in the southbound lane of Frontage Road just before 7 p.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Cherolet Tahoe, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear if the man was impaired but a toxicology sample was taken as a part of the investigation.
The driver of the Tahoe submitted a breath sample that indicated no presence of alcohol. He was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries.
The fatality remains under investigation.