A sanitation worker who acted quickly led police to a missing 10-year-old girl from New Iberia, authorities said Monday morning.

The girl was found safe in St. Martin Parish on Monday morning, according to the New Ineria Police Department, and 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal of New Iberia has been taken into custody related to her disappearance.

Sereal is a registered sex offender, according to a listing on Iberia Parish's registry. He was convicted in 2006 of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for her Sunday night, saying they believed she was in imminent danger after she was seen getting into a sedan with Sereal.

The alert was issued statewide at 11:25 p.m. Sunday by Louisiana State Police.

Dion Merrick, a sanitation worker shared a Facebook video Monday morning from the scene in St. Martin Parish. He says he noticed the gray sedan parked in a field and recognized it from the Amber Alert.

Law enforcement officials can be seen in the video, surrounding the car and taking a man into custody.

"I've got a little girl," Merrick says in the video. "She's safe right now ... Thank God."

The girl is being evaluated by medical personnel, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or 911.

