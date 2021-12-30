In the week that has followed a runaway truck’s crash into the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral Cemetery, the driver who fled has been arrested and damages to numerous gravesites have a tentative dollar estimate.

Where the case lands for prosecution – district or city court — and how the damages will be paid has not been determined.

Police determined within 24 hours that Ronnez Jermaul Sanders Jr., 22, was traveling on West Convent Street around 1:40 a.m. Dec. 24 when the vehicle he was driving — a 2011 Ford F-250 truck with cab lights on the roof — left the roadway and crashed through a wrought-iron fence, damaging the grave markers of three former priests before crashing into a family mausoleum.

According to video footage, the driver neither stopped nor exited the vehicle but drove through a second portion of the fence about 30 feet from its initial point of contact, which was next to a cemetery sign that simply read, “No public entry.” The driver fled down Azeala Street, police said.

A police officer’s report for a hit and run incident was made at 9 that morning and showed that the officer had already identified Sanders as the driver, following a short investigation. Several pieces of the truck remained on the scene after the wreck, as did several pieces of shattered grave markers, and Sgt. Robin Green, a Lafayette police spokesperson, said the investigating officer accomplished quick but good work in determining a suspect.

“The officer did excellent investigation work,” she said. “He canvassed the area and went to houses. He found someone with video. I was grateful we wrapped it up within 24 hours.”

The first three damaged gravesites belonged to the Rev. James F. Geraghty, who was born in 1916, ordained in 1944 and who was interred in 1990. “Requiescat in pace” — May he rest in peace — was written at the bottom of the marker.

The other damaged markers belonged to:

Rev. Msgr. George Anthony Bodin, pastor at the cathedral from 1961-1977 and associate pastor for 10 years after that. He was buried in 1988 at 76.

The Rev. Roger J. Moag, who died in 1990 at 71.

The mausoleum belonged to family members of Dr. Clayton Voorhies, a Lafayette dentist who died in 1956. Other family members at the site included his wife and son.

District Attorney Don Landry said he had read about the case but that no paperwork had arrived at his office by Wednesday. He said the case, which involved a driving citation for Sanders, would probably be heard in City Court. Police said last week that Sanders, 22, was cited for driving under suspension, careless operation and hit-and-run.

“As far as I know, we don’t have a report,” Landry said. “If we get one, we will review it.”

The church’s insurer offered a preliminary estimate of $200,000 to $300,000 in damages. Church offices were closed this week.

A church spokesperson last week said she was uncertain if the church’s insurance would cover the gravesites or would simply cover church property, such as the fence.

Bill Ferguson, a professor and chairman in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Insurance and Risk Management program, said the owner of the vehicle is typically responsible for the insured damages, up to the limits of the policy.

“When you loan your car, you loan your insurance to them,” he said of the driver. “You have to cover them up to limit of your coverage. Then, whoever had the vehicle is still responsible for the damage.”

He said homeowner’s insurance usually covers property beyond the actual home, including gravesites. He said it’s very common for homeowner’s insurance to cover up to $5,000 for gravesites, although mausoleums might cost much more.

After that, he said, owners “might have to worry about suing the driver.”